BRIEF-Reliance Communications initiates monetisation programme for real estate properties
* Says co has initiated monetisation programme for its real estate properties Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tQJ2au) Further company coverage:
May 23 Immofinanz Ag
* approval and execution of settlement to finalise the review of the exchange ratio applied in the merger of Immoeast and Immofinanz
* Says commercial court in Vienna has approved settlement to end legal review of exchange ratio applied in merger of Immoeast and Immofinanz in 2010
* Says capital increase for issuance of shares was entered in commercial register today
* Says shares are expected to be allocated on 30 May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Canadian lender Home Capital Group Inc said Berkshire Hathaway Inc will provide a new C$2 billion line of credit to its unit Home Trust Co and indirectly buy C$400 million ($300.2 million) of its common shares in a private placement.
TAIPEI, June 22 Taiwan's Foxconn will continue to pursue an acquisition of Toshiba Corp's chip business, a day after the troubled conglomerate chose a rival suitor as the preferred bidder, the head of Foxconn's Japanese unit said.