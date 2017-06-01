BRIEF-China Huarong Asset Management Co receives approval for issue of tier II capital bonds
* Received approval from China Banking Regulatory Commission on issue of tier II capital bonds by company
June 1 Immofinanz Ag
* Immofinanz spokeswoman says deadline for sale or spin-off of Russia assets is still December, not July Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 21 Britain said on Wednesday it will introduce a civil liability bill to bring down the cost of insurance premiums by reducing the cost and quantity of whiplash claims.
LONDON, June 20 British Prime Minister Theresa May promised on Wednesday to listen more to businesses' concerns about Brexit as Queen Elizabeth formally opened parliament by announcing the government's programme for the next two years.