June 5 Immune Design Corp:
* Announced updated clinical and biomarker data for its lead
immuno-oncology product candidates, CMB305 and G100
* Immune Design Corp - "CMB305 was well tolerated, with only
one related grade 3 adverse event (AE)"
* Immune Design - in follicular NHL patients, intratumoral
immunization with G100 induced objective responses (≥50% tumor
reduction) in 44% of patients
* "G100 was well tolerated, with no related grade 3/4 AES in
all three dose levels tested"
