BRIEF- NTSB opens docket on Tesla 2016 crash
* NTSB opens docket on fatal 2016 highway crash involving a Tesla model S and a tractor-semitrailer truck near Williston, Florida Source text: http://bit.ly/2sIfRcp Further company coverage:
May 17 Immune Design Corp:
* Immune Design reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides corporate update
* Q1 loss per share $0.50
* Q1 revenue $5.5 million
* Q1 revenue view $2.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cannaroyalty signs term sheet with institutional investor for $12 million debenture financing and formation of joint venture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ICBC Leasing and CFM sign $1.1 billion leap-1A engine deal Source text : (http://bit.ly/2sPAjbP) Further company coverage: [1398.HK 601398.SS GE.N SAF.PA]