* Immune pharmaceuticals' oncology subsidiary, cytovia inc. Provides update
to proposed pint pharma transaction: substantial agreement reached on material
terms of the licensing and commercialization of ceplene® in latin america
* Immune pharmaceuticals inc - parties currently anticipate that they will
execute a definitive licensing agreement within next five to seven business days
* Immune pharmaceuticals inc - parties have agreed to enter into definitive
agreement related to pint's commitment to invest $4 million into cytovia
* Immune pharmaceuticals inc - "plan to pursue approval of ceplene in united
states based on previously announced global overall survival study, remain"
* Immune pharmaceuticals inc - massimo radaelli, executive chairman of pint
will join board of directors of cytovia following completion of investment
* Immune pharmaceuticals - "plan is to commercialize ceplene in combination
with low dose il-2 in all markets that accept european registration dossier as a
basis for approval"
