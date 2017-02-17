AIRSHOW-China's CALC joins line-up for Boeing 737 MAX 10 -sources
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
Feb 17 Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Immune Pharmaceuticals announces the launch of Remain ™ , an international overall survival study with Ceplene® and low dose proleukin® in remission maintenance in acute myeloid leukemia
* Patient recruitment is expected to start in later 2017
* Remain will be financed exclusively through Cytovia Inc, immuno-oncology subsidiary of Immune Pharmaceuticals
* Immune plans to enroll over 400 patients worldwide with primary endpoint being overall survival at two years
* Immune Pharma -received FDA guidance regarding design of study for US approval evaluating ceplene with low dose proleukin compared to low dose proleukin alone
* Remain will be conducted in collaboration with meda, who currently holds rights to ceplene in europe and asia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in an embrace of brick-and-mortar stores that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.