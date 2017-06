May 15 Immunocellular Therapeutics Ltd:

* Immunocellular Therapeutics announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $1.64

* Immunocellular Therapeutics Ltd - Company considering potential strategic alternatives for ICT-107

* Immunocellular Therapeutics Ltd - in light of uncertainties surrounding strategic pursuits, company is deferring a Business Update Conference Call

* Immunocellular Therapeutics - also intends to evaluate strategies to refocus and reallocate resources on stem-To-T-Cell Research Programs