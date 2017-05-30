May 30 Immunogen Inc

* Immunogen and Sanofi amend license agreements

* Immunogen - co, affiliate of Sanofi have amended their license agreements covering all compounds in development by sanofi using Immunogen's technology

* Immunogen Inc - as consideration for these amendments, Immunogen will receive a $30 million payment

* Immunogen - as consideration for amendments immunogen agreed to forego limited co-promotion option in U.S. With respect to compounds covered by 2003 agreement

* Immunogen - as consideration for amendments immunogen has also agreed to forego future milestones or royalties under both license agreements

* Immunogen Inc - also amended to grant Sanofi fully-paid, exclusive license to develop, manufacture, commercialize experimental compound SAR428926