BRIEF-Mercury Systems increasing, extending revolving credit facility into $400 mln, 5-yr revolver expiring in June 2022
* Mercury Systems expands revolving credit facility, retires term loan a
June 26 Immunogen Inc
* Immunogen inc- data from ongoing phase 1 study evaluating single agent imgn779 in patients with relapsed or refractory adult acute myeloid leukemia
* Immunogen inc- no increase in nature, frequency, or severity of any treatment-emergent adverse event has been reported with escalating doses in study
* Immunogen inc- no evidence of cumulative toxicity has been observed with repeated dosing in study
* Immunogen inc- no dlts have been observed through dose level seven, with reported adverse events consistent with underlying disease in study
* Immunogen inc- initial anti-leukemia activity was observed at dose levels six and seven in patients who failed intensive frontline therapy in study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Histogenics completes enrollment for phase 3 clinical trial of neocart® to treat knee cartilage damage