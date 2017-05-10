May 10 Immunomedics Inc:

* Immunomedics announces third quarter fiscal 2017 results and clinical program developments

* Q3 loss per share $0.55

* Q3 revenue $1.3 million

* Immunomedics Inc says total costs and expenses for quarter ended March 31, 2017 were $23.4 million, compared to $15.5 million for same quarter in fiscal 2016

* Immunomedics Inc says recognized a $28.3 million non-cash expense during three-month period ended March 31, 2017