BRIEF-Intelsat announces pricing of senior notes
* Unit has priced a private offering of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
May 10 Immunomedics Inc:
* Immunomedics announces third quarter fiscal 2017 results and clinical program developments
* Q3 loss per share $0.55
* Q3 revenue $1.3 million
* Immunomedics Inc says total costs and expenses for quarter ended March 31, 2017 were $23.4 million, compared to $15.5 million for same quarter in fiscal 2016
* Immunomedics Inc says recognized a $28.3 million non-cash expense during three-month period ended March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alberta Securities Commission - following a hearing on june 16, dismissed application by pointnorth capital inc., pointnorth capital (gp) lp, others
June 19 Tesla Inc is close to an agreement to produce its electric cars in China for the first time and gain better access to the world's largest auto market, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.