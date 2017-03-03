March 3 Immunomedics Inc:

* Continue to pursue legally justified relief against venBio Select Advisor LLC and venBio's four director candidates in court

* Immunomedics intends to proceed with its annual meeting scheduled for Friday

* Intends to seek expedited discovery, expedited trial with respect to "questionable actions" actions employed by venBio

* Says will promptly seek appropriate relief in a proceeding in Delaware chancery court