UPDATE 2-Germany threatens retaliation if US sanctions harm its firms
* European firms building Baltic pipeline for Russian gas (Adds new quotes and background)
March 3 Immunomedics Inc:
* Continue to pursue legally justified relief against venBio Select Advisor LLC and venBio's four director candidates in court
* Immunomedics intends to proceed with its annual meeting scheduled for Friday
* Intends to seek expedited discovery, expedited trial with respect to "questionable actions" actions employed by venBio
* Says will promptly seek appropriate relief in a proceeding in Delaware chancery court Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* European firms building Baltic pipeline for Russian gas (Adds new quotes and background)
LONDON, June 16 Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) is to announce on Tuesday whether it will bring criminal charges against Barclays and some of its former senior executives over a 2008 emergency fundraising from Qatar, according to a person familiar with the plans.
WASHINGTON, June 16 A Trump administration investigation into whether foreign-made steel imports pose a risk to U.S. national security is nearly done, a senior U.S. official said on Friday, ahead of the expected release of the probe's findings late next week.