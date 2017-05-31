BRIEF-Spring Bank Pharma prices $37.5 mln public offering of common stock
* Spring bank pharmaceuticals prices $37.5 million public offering of common stock
May 31 Immunovaccine Inc:
* Immunovaccine announces $10 million bought deal offering
* Immunovaccine Inc says intends to use net proceeds of offering to advance company's various depovax™-based products clinical studies
* Immunovaccine Inc - entered into a bought deal financing agreement to sell 7.7 million common shares of corporation at a price of $1.30 per common share
* Immunovaccine Inc - offering is expected to close on or about June 21, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says public offering of 7.15 million common shares priced at $0.35per share
HONG KONG, June 22 China Tower Corp has picked China International Capital Corp Ltd (CICC) and Goldman Sachs to lead a planned Hong Kong initial public offering worth up to $10 billion, people with direct knowledge of the plans said on Thursday.