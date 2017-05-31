May 31 Immunovaccine Inc:

* Immunovaccine announces $10 million bought deal offering

* Immunovaccine Inc says intends to use net proceeds of offering to advance company's various depovax™-based products clinical studies

* Immunovaccine Inc - entered into a bought deal financing agreement to sell 7.7 million common shares of corporation at a price of $1.30 per common share

* Immunovaccine Inc - offering is expected to close on or about June 21, 2017