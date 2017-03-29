GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks pressured by report on Trump probe, Fed hike, soft US data
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment
March 29 Immunovaccine Inc:
* Immunovaccine announces positive interim clinical data from ovarian cancer study of DPX-survivac in combination with epacadostat
* Immunovaccine Inc - based on interim analysis, combination therapy appears to have an acceptable safety profile
* Immunovaccine - at time of interim analysis, 3 of 4 patients exhibited stable disease, while fourth patient continued to progress and discontinued trial
* Immunovaccine Inc - expects to complete enrollment and issue topline data by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment
June 14 Qatar's Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday the country signed a deal to buy F-15 fighter jets from the United States for $12 billion.
WASHINGTON, June 14 A federal judge ordered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to reconsider its environmental review of the Dakota Access Pipeline on Wednesday, opening up the possibility that the line could be shut at a later date.