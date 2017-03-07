March 7 Immunovia AB (publ):
* Says final data from major Swedish study confirms that IMMray biomarker microarray
differentiates SLE from other autoimmune diseases with 96 pct accuracy
* In first arm of study, SLE was detected with accuracy as high as 95 pct from RA sample
cohort and 99 pct from healthy controls
* In second arm of study, SLE could be differentiated from pool of samples of all three
other autoimmune diseases with an accuracy of 96 pct
* Says is now proceeding closely with several key opinion leaders on designing validation of
IMMray biomarker signatures in larger retrospective and prospective trials
Source text: bit.ly/2mQHEp3
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)