BRIEF- NanoCarrier announces licenses contract with Todai TLO
* Says it signed a license contract with Todai TLO Ltd, regarding NC-6300 related high polymer micelle DDS
April 20 IMMUNOVIA AB (PUBL)
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 28,000 VERSUS SEK 0 YEAR AGO
* Q1 OPERATING EARNINGS LOSS SEK 7.9 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 2.4 MILLION YOY
* Q1 NET LOSS SEK 7.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 2.4 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says co received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Guizhou Food and Drug Administration, for pills (condensed pills) manufactured by co and the valid period is until June 11, 2022
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.02 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21