BRIEF-Sacyr to build a hospital of Acuna in Mexico for 21 million euros
* TO BUILD THE HOSPITAL OF ACUÑA, MEXICO FOR 21 MILLION EUROS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 16 Immuron Ltd
* immuron expands agreement with us army to include 3 shigella therapeutics
* Walter Reed Army Institute of Research will fund evaluation of anti-shigella specific activity of new antibodies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 CDPQ, Canada's second-largest pension fund, and General Electric Co signed a commitment letter to form a $2 billion global aircraft financing platform.
June 19 U.S. drug developer Seattle Genetics Inc said on Monday it would halt a late-stage study of its drug to treat old patients with acute myeloid leukemia, a form of blood cancer, due to safety concerns.