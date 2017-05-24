May 24 Immuron Ltd

* Immuron Ltd sees U.S. IPO priced between $10.00 and $12.50 per ads and $0.01 per warrant - sec filing

* Immuron Ltd sees U.S. IPO of 777,778 American Depositary Shares and warrants to purchase 388,889 Source text: (bit.ly/2qjX9mJ)