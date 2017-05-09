BRIEF-Phh commences tender offers and consent solicitations
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
May 9 Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc
* Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.12
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.29
* Q1 total revenues $45.3 million versus $47.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
* Navient Corp - Tim Hynes to fill newly-created role of executive vice president, consumer lending.
* Cision and Capitol Acquisition Corp III announce transfer of listing to NYSE