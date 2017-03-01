BRIEF-U.S. FDA updates on Pfizer drug shortages
* Says it is aware of the ongoing shortage situation affecting several injectable drugs, manufactured by Hospira, a Pfizer company
March 1 Impax Laboratories Inc
* Impax reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.16
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $3.91
* Q4 revenue $198.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $219.2 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Impax Laboratories Inc - not providing 2017 guidance estimates for total company revenues or earnings per share
* Impax Laboratories Inc - expect to produce annual savings of between $40 million and $50 million by 2018
* Impax Laboratories Inc - "as we enter 2017, expect headwinds to persist and weigh on our results through year"
* Impax - not providing some 2017 guidance due to "ongoing revenue volatility" within co's generics division
* Impax Laboratories Inc sees 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $25 million to $30 million
* Impax Laboratories Inc "have undertaken a thorough review of our product portfolio and cost structure"
* Impax Laboratories Inc - "pricing erosion" is expected to be in high single to low double-digit range in 2017
* Impax Laboratories - during 2016, a number of generic products faced aggressive competition and pricing pressure, which impacted revenue and profitability
* Impax Laboratories Inc - expects generics division revenues to decline in 2017 compared to 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 15 California and other states would be barred from setting their own rules governing design and testing of self-driving cars, while federal regulators would be blocked from demanding pre-market approval for autonomous vehicle technology, according to a U.S. House Republican proposal reviewed by Reuters on Thursday.
June 15 Consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp said on Thursday the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) was investigating some of its finances including the way it charges the government for its services, sending its shares down 12 percent after the bell.