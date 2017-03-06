BRIEF-Wuhan Thalys Medical Technology signs cooperation agreement with China Resources Shandong Pharmaceutical
* Says it signed a cooperation agreement with China Resources Shandong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, for testing center project
March 7 Impedimed Ltd
* Asx alert-placement of first SOZO unit at Scripps Health-ipd.ax
* SOZOTM cleared all safety testing, system performance testing for device readings and transmission of data, enabling placement of first SOZOTM unit at Scripps Health Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16Shanghai Hile Bio-Technology Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Liu Juhong as president Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/phT17K Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it issues 2017 the first tranche super short-term debentures worth 1.5 billion yuan, with coupon rate of 5.16 percent