BRIEF-UPDC Real Estate reports FY pre-tax profit 1.5 mln naira
* FY ended Dec 2016 net income 1.8 million naira versus 3.35 million naira year ago
April 27 Impera Capital SA:
* FY 2016 net profit 10.2 million zlotys ($2.62 million)versus 864,400 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8868 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, June 15 Societe Generale's car leasing arm priced its stock market listing near the lower end of its target range on Thursday, raising 1.2 billion euros in France's biggest initial public offering in more than 18 months.
WASHINGTON, June 15 The U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly on Thursday for legislation to impose new sanctions on Iran and Russia, and force President Donald Trump to get Congress' approval before easing any existing sanctions on Russia.