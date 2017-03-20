March 20 Impera Total Return AG:

* FY total output 0.94 million euros ($1.01 million) (previous year: 0.58 million euros), therefore well above the previous year's figure

* FY net profit of 0.23 million euros (previous year: 0.27 million euros)

* Plans for 2017 net profit in the corridor between 200,000 euros and 300,000 euros