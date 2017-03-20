BRIEF-Tern Properties Co says FY loss attributable HK$29.3 mln
* FY loss attributable to owners of company HK$29.3 million versus loss of HK$58.1 million
March 20 Impera Total Return AG:
* FY total output 0.94 million euros ($1.01 million) (previous year: 0.58 million euros), therefore well above the previous year's figure
* FY net profit of 0.23 million euros (previous year: 0.27 million euros)
* Plans for 2017 net profit in the corridor between 200,000 euros and 300,000 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9289 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, June 15 (IFR) - Barclays has hired Asita Anche, a former Goldman Sachs trader, to a new position as head of cross-asset quantitative trading, a person close to the matter said.
