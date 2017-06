April 7 Imperial Metals Corp

* Imperial becomes sole owner of Huckleberry

* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016

* Huckleberry exercised right of first refusal to purchase for cancellation all shares of Huckleberry in exchange for $2 million

* Huckleberry will conduct a comprehensive review of exploration potential of entire property

