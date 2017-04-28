April 28 Imperial Oil Ltd
* Imperial announces first quarter 2017 financial and
operating results
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.39
* Qtrly production averaged 378,000 gross oil-equivalent
barrels per day, compared to 421,000 barrels per day in same
period of 2016
* Qtrly production impacted by fire at syncrude mildred lake
upgrader in mid-march, expected to be restored in phases
beginning in may
* Qtrly total revenues and other income c$7,156 million
versus c$5,222 million
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.40, revenue view c$8.14
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
