UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 31 Imperial Pacific International Holdings Ltd:
* Noted recent fluctuations in price and increases in trading volume of shares of company
* Board has also noted a Bloomberg article and certain media articles on 31 March 2017
* Save as disclosed, co confirms that it is not aware of any reasons for such fluctuations in shares
* Board shall take formal legal actions against bloomberg for its repeated unfounded report over past year based on third party sources
* Clarifies and declares neither group nor any of staff has received any investigation notice from any of U.S. FBI or government departments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources