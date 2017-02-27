BRIEF-Alliance Data's BrandLoyalty, Disney EMEA announce new partnership to launch in 2018
* Alliance Data's BrandLoyalty and Disney EMEA announce new partnership to launch in 2018
Feb 27 Imperium Crown Ltd:
* Proposed acquisition of shares in Development West Pty Ltd
* Aggregate consideration for purchase of sale shares is S$2.5 million
* Co entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement as purchaser, with Lionbridge Asset Management Limited as vendor
* Proposed acquisition is not expected to have any material impact on consolidated earnings per share of group for FY ending 30 june 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
COLOMBO, June 16 Sri Lankan shares rose on Friday for the third straight session to hit a near four-week closing high as investors picked up blue chip stocks.
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 31