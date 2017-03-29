BRIEF-NARI Technology says dividend payment date on June 22
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan per share (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
Imperium Crown Limited
* Press Release
* Imperium crown receives loi for three japanese properties for an aggregate sale price of approximately s$41.8 million
* Received loi for three of its japanese properties namely Green Forest Kuramae, New City Apartments Kuramae,New City Apartments Minowa Properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
TOKYO, June 15 Western Digital Corp expects a ruling on its request for a court injunction to stop the sale of Toshiba Corp's chip unit by mid-July, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday. The California-based firm presented a revised offer for the chip unit that met Toshiba's requests on Wednesday but did not receive a positive response, a separate source said.