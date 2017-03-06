BRIEF-Shortcut Media gets orders with total value of SEK 2 million
* GETS ORDERS WITH TOTAL VALUE OF SEK 2 MILLION
March 6 Imperium Crown Ltd
* Informed of possible irregularities relating to payment of an aggregate total sum of S$550,000 in director's emoluments to Bay Cheow Guan David
* Has commenced an action to seek recovery of irregular payments paid to bay
* Is of view that irregular payments do not have a material impact on its financial position
