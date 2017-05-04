UPDATE 2-Clear Macron win whets appetite for French, South European bonds
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Adds Italian and Portuguese bond prices)
May 4 Imperva Inc:
* Imperva announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $73 million to $75 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $319.8 million to $322.8 million
* Q1 revenue $72.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $68.2 million
* Sees Q2 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.04 to $0.06
* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.42 to $0.47
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.09 excluding items
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.68
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Imperva Inc says increasing FY17 revenue and profitability guidance
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $316.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.01, revenue view $73.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Adds Italian and Portuguese bond prices)
PARIS, June 19 Lockheed Martin signed an agreement with India's Tata Advanced Systems on Monday to produce F-16 fighter planes in India, pressing ahead with a plan to shift its Fort Worth, Texas plant to win billions of dollars worth of order from the Indian military.
* Dollar strengthens on Dudley comments (Updates with U.S. market open, changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)