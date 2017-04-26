UPDATE 1-Nestle may sell U.S. confectionery business
LONDON, June 15 Swiss food group Nestle may sell its U.S. confectionery business, which has annual sales of 900 million Swiss francs ($922.23 million), it said on Thursday.
April 26 Impinj Inc:
* Impinj - on April 24, 2017, Impinj Inc entered into a third amended and restated loan and security agreement
* Impinj - restated loan agreement provides for a $25.0 million revolving credit facility, with a $5.0 million letter of credit subfacility
* Impinj Inc - revolving credit facility reflects a $10.0 million increase from prior loan agreement and is no longer subject to a borrowing base
* Impinj-Restated loan agreement provides that $10.5 million term loan under prior loan agreement continues to remain outstanding, will mature on May 1, 2020 Source text:(bit.ly/2qfZW0r) Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 15 Swiss food group Nestle may sell its U.S. confectionery business, which has annual sales of 900 million Swiss francs ($922.23 million), it said on Thursday.
MOSCOW, June 15 The stock market sale of a 25 percent stake in Russian state shipping company Sovcomflot, planned for this week, has been put on hold due to adverse market conditions, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.
* Dollar hits June high after data backs continued Fed tightening