BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings launches company refranchising program
* Now offering for sale certain of its company-owned restaurants
May 4 Impinj Inc
* Announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Expects q2 non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in range of loss of $0.02 to income of $0.05
* Sees q2 2017 revenue $32.4 million to $33.9 million
* Q1 revenue $31.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $30.8 million
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.01 including items
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.11
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 revenue in range of $32.4 million to $33.9 million
* Sees Q2 adjusted EBITDA in range of a loss of $0.6 million to income of $0.9 million
* Sees Q2 non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in range of a loss of $0.02 to income of $0.05
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02, revenue view $33.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Now offering for sale certain of its company-owned restaurants
DETROIT, June 19 United Parcel Service Inc said on Monday it will levy surcharges on U.S. residential packages during its crucial peak holiday season this year as it seeks to combat the spiraling costs of delivering e-commerce packages.
MEXICO CITY, June 19 A consortium of Deutsche Erdoel AG and Mexican state oil company Pemex made the winning bid for the second shallow water oil and gas block put up for auction on Monday, Mexico's oil regulator said.