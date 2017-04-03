BRIEF-Aileron Therapeutics appoints Donald Dougherty as CFO
* Aileron Therapeutics appoints Donald Dougherty as senior vice president and chief financial officer
April 3 Implanet SA:
* Planned transfer of Implanet SA's listing to Alternext market in Paris Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Aileron Therapeutics appoints Donald Dougherty as senior vice president and chief financial officer
* VBL Therapeutics announces appointment of Dr. Corinne Epperly as U.S. Chief Operating Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Corbus Pharmaceuticals presented data from phase 2 study of anabasum for the treatment of systemic sclerosis at the eular 2017 annual meeting