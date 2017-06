May 11 IMPLENIA AG:

* AUTHORITIES CONTACT IMPLENIA BAUGESELLSCHAFT GMBH IN VIENNA

* IMPLENIA IS COOPERATING WITH AUTHORITIES AND HAS ASSURED THEM OF ITS FULL SUPPORT FOR THEIR ONGOING ENQUIRIES

* AS PART OF AN INVESTIGATION BY AUSTRIA'S PUBLIC PROSECUTOR INTO AROUND 20 CIVIL ENGINEERING FIRMS, OFFICIALS CONTACTED IMPLENIA BAUGESELLSCHAFT GMBH IN VIENNA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)