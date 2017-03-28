BRIEF-Basilea announces license agreement with Pfizer for antifungal Cresemba
* Basilea announces license agreement with Pfizer for antifungal Cresemba® (isavuconazole) for Europe, Russia, Turkey And Israel
March 28 Implenia AG:
* Letzigrund Stadium - Supreme court sets aside Zurich high court's verdicts for formal reasons, substance of Implenia's appeal not examined Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Pfizer receives exclusive commercialization rights in Europe for CRESEMBA, a novel treatment for potentially life-threatening fungal infections among immunocompromised patients
LONDON, June 14 European shares pulled back on Wednesday, as energy stocks fell on tumbling crude prices and banks were hit after weak U.S. data raised questions over future rate hikes in the world's biggest economy.