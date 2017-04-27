BRIEF-Terago Inc announces election of directors and Matthew Gerber as new chair of the board
April 27 Impresa Sociedade Gestora de Participacoes Sociais SA:
* Q1 net loss 2.8 million euros ($3.04 million) versus loss 2.4 million euros year ago
* Q1 negative EBITDA 656,770 euros versus positive 213,154 euros year ago
* Q1 revenue 45.3 million euros versus 47.9 million euros year ago
* Q1 ad revenue 24.4 million euros versus 23.9 million euros year ago
* Says results obtained in Q1 allow to reiterate annual objectives and continue with implementation of strategic plan for 2017- 2019 Source text: bit.ly/2qc3bK8 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9200 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* AMD selected by the U.S. Department of energy to help drive next-generation supercomputing hardware architecture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nortech Systems and Bank Of America Merrill Lynch announce new commercial banking agreement