April 17 Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc - on april 13, co entered into a strategic sales & marketing agreement with Cameron Ehlen Group, Inc. DBA Precision Lens

* Imprimis Pharmaceuticals-pursuant to agreement,precision lens to provide exclusive sales,marketing services to co in select geographies in U.S. Midwest

* Imprimis Pharmaceuticals-under terms of agreement,co to make commission payments, certain periodic milestone payments to precision lens- sec filing