May 25 IMS SA:

* PLANS TO BUY BACK UP TO 1.0 MILLION OF ITS OWN SHARES FOR UP TO 2.5 MILLION ZLOTYS

* PLANS TO BUY BACK ITS OWN SHARES IN PRICE RANGE FROM 2.50 ZLOTY PER SHARE UP TO 6.50 ZLOTY PER SHARE