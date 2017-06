March 21 Imvest SpA:

* As part of its capital increase 4,517,814 shares were subscribed for a total of 1.3 million euros ($1.41 million)

* Imvest set the final terms of its 5.0 mln euro rights issue on Feb. 8 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9249 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)