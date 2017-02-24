Feb 24 Merck & Co Inc:

* In first phase 3 trial, Merck's investigational inactivated varicella zoster virus vaccine (V212) reduced the incidence of confirmed herpes zoster cases by an estimated 64 percent in immunocompromised subjects

* Merck & Co Inc - in trial, V212 met its primary endpoint

* Merck & Co Inc - secondary endpoint findings from study showed that V212 reduced incidence of moderate-to-severe hz pain by an estimated 69.5 percent

* Merck & Co Inc - in addition, v212 showed reduction of other hz complications by an estimated 73.5 percent

* Merck & Co - in trial, V212 demonstrated an estimated 83.7 percent reduction of incidence of post-herpetic neuralgia beyond 90 days after onset of hz

* Merck- look forward to exploring data further, reviewing results of additional phase 3 study that is underway in immunocompromised patients with malignancies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: