BRIEF-Widepoint, units enters into a loan and security agreement With Access National Bank
* On June 15, co, units entered into a loan and security agreement with Access National Bank
May 9 Internap Corp
* INAP reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 revenue $72.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $71.7 million
* Internap Corp sees full-year 2017 revenue $275 million - $285 million
* Internap Corp sees full-year 2017 adjusted EBITDA $85 million - $90 million
* Internap Corp sees full-year 2017 capital expenditures $37 million - $42 million
* Internap Corp qtrly normalized net loss $4.8 million versus net loss of $ 6.1 million
* FY2017 revenue view $281.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 Japan's Universal Entertainment Corp said on Monday that an internal investigation uncovered $2 million in improper transfers of company funds by Chairman Kazuo Okada, a disclosure that followed its claim earlier this month of an improper $17 million loan that benefited Okada.
* Seacor announces adjustment to the conversion rate of its 2.50% convertible senior notes due 2027 and its 3.00% convertible senior notes due 2028