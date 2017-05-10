UPDATE 4-EQT to create biggest U.S. natgas producer with $6.7 bln Rice deal
* Deal expected to close in Q4 2017 (New throughout, adds new EQT filing, details and background)
May 10 Inc Research Holdings Inc
* Inc research and inventiv health to merge
* Inc research holdings inc - transaction estimated to realize approximately $100 million in annual run-rate cost synergies and projected to be accretive to adjusted eps
* Inc research holdings inc - transaction values inventiv at an enterprise value of approximately $4.6 billion
* Inc research holdings inc - deal for enterprise value of approximately $4.6 billion
* Inc research holdings inc - transaction values combined company at an enterprise value of approximately $7.4 billion.
* Inc research holdings - deal estimated to realize approximately $100 million in annual run-rate cost synergies and projected to be accretive to adjusted eps
* Inc research holdings inc - companies intend to refinance certain debt in connection with merger
* Inc research holdings inc - credit suisse has provided committed financing for transaction
* Inc research - co's shareholders expected to own about 53 percent, inventiv shareholders to own about 47 percent of combined company on a fully diluted basis
* Inc research holdings inc - transaction is projected to be mid to high single-digit accretive to inc research's adjusted earnings per share in 2018
* Inc research holdings inc - advent international and thomas h. Lee partners will remain investors in combined company upon closing of merger
* Inc research holdings inc - following close of transaction, alistair macdonald will serve as chief executive officer of combined company
* Inc research holdings inc - transaction is projected to be accretive by more than 20 percent to inc research's adjusted earnings per share in 2019
* Inc research - following close of deal, greg rush will serve as chief financial officer and michael bell serving as executive chairman of combined co
* Inc research holdings inc - board of directors of combined company will consist of 10 directors
* Inc research holdings inc - co, inventiv health's businesses would combine in an all-stock transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deal expected to close in Q4 2017 (New throughout, adds new EQT filing, details and background)
TORONTO/NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. activist investor Jonathan Litt on Monday called for Canada's Hudson's Bay Co to consider going private and to monetize its vast real estate holdings, sending shares in the owner of Saks Fifth Avenue up 15 percent.
MONTREAL, June 19 Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec's chief executive said on Monday the Canadian fund's $2 billion investment with GE Capital Aviation in a new aircraft leasing entity could increase over time.