Feb 28 INC Research Holdings Inc
* INC Research reports fourth quarter and full year 2016
results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.67
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share $0.68
* INC Research Holdings Inc - net new business awards of
$289.6 million and $1.22 billion for Q4 and full year 2016,
respectively
* INC Research Holdings Inc - backlog grew by 9.6% to $1.99
billion as of December 31, 2016, compared to $1.81 billion as of
December 31, 2015
* INC Research Holdings Inc - sees FY gaap diluted eps $1.94
to $2.10
* Sees 2017 adjusted diluted eps $ 2.63 - $ 2.75
* INC Research Holdings Inc sees 2017 net service revenue
$1,030 million - $1,100 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.92, revenue view $1.15
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenue $406.1 million versus $402.9 million
* Q4 revenue view $269.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* INC Research-new business in quarter was lower than
anticipated due to delayed client decisions with regard to some
of our pending proposals
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.92 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
