May 10 Inc Research Holdings Inc:
* Inc research reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.60
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.38
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters
* Net service revenue for three months ended March 31, 2017
increased by 1.2pct to $252.1 million
* Sees FY adjusted diluted eps $2.66 to $2.74
* Sees FY GAAP diluted eps $2.04 to $2.15
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.66 -- Thomson Reuters
* Inc Research Holdings Inc sees FY 2017 net service revenue
$1,040 million to $1,070 million
* FY2017 revenue view $1.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters
* Q1 revenue view $250.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
