UPDATE 1-Oracle beats profit estimates on cloud push, shares jump
June 21 Oracle Corp's quarterly profit blew past analysts' estimates as the business software maker's big push towards cloud-based products and services paid off.
June 9 Inca One Gold Corp
* Inca One Gold announces private placement
* Says private placement for gross proceeds of up to CAD$1,500,000 at a subscription price of CAD$0.10 per unit
* Says proceeds from offering will be used for operating cost reductions, plant infrastructure upgrades and mineral purchases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Oracle Corp's quarterly profit blew past analysts' estimates as the business software maker's big push towards cloud-based products and services paid off.
* Received $8.3m in follow-on orders from a defense prime contractor for computing modules
* CACI International Inc sees fiscal year 2018 organic revenue growth projected to be 2.6 percent at mid-point of guidance ranges