April 3 InCity Immobilien AG:

* FY net loss 0.2 million euros after a surplus of 0.2 million euros in 2015

* FY group EBIT improved by 0.2 million euros to 1.5 million euros ($1.60 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9376 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)