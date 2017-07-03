UPDATE 2-Bosch says demand for driver assistance systems taking off
* Bosch to enter new mobility service markets (Adds comment from Bosch board member)
July 3 Incyte Corp
* Japan ministry of health, labor and welfare (mhlw) grants marketing approval for olumiant® (baricitinib) for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis
* Incyte- japan marketing authorization of olumiant triggers $15 million milestone payment from lilly to co, which co expects to recognize, in full,in q3 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, July 4 The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has published rules allowing foreign rating agencies to assess the credit risks of the country's bonds, a move that could promote deeper risk assessment and pricing in the nation's huge corporate debt market.
* Central bank changes tack on personal credit rating - sources