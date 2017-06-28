BRIEF-Uniden Holdings says Kunihisa Ishii will no longer serve as CEO
* Says Kunihisa Ishii will no longer serve as CEO, and he is still stay as president, effective on June 29
June 28 INDATA SA:
* DECIDES TO ISSUE SERIES A BONDS OF UP TO 5.0 MILLION ZLOTYS
* SERIES A BOND RATE SET AT 8 PERCENT WITH ISSUE PRICE OF 1,000 ZLOTY PER EACH BOND
* SERIES A BONDS TO BE OFFERED IN PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION TILL JULY 17 THE LATEST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, June 29 Britain's Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said on Thursday it would investigate PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP's audits of BT Group for 2015 to 2017 after an accounting scandal in the telecoms company's Italian operations.
