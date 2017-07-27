FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Independence Contract Drilling Q2 loss per share $0.17
#Brexit
#Markets
#Banks
#Trump
#Pakistan
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
The probiotic pint that could boost the immune system
Health
The probiotic pint that could boost the immune system
Cook misses ton but Stokes takes fight to South Africa
Sport
Cook misses ton but Stokes takes fight to South Africa
Editors' choice
Pictures
Editors' choice
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 27, 2017 / 11:00 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Independence Contract Drilling Q2 loss per share $0.17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Independence Contract Drilling Inc

* Independence Contract Drilling Inc reports financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017

* Q2 loss per share $0.17

* Q2 revenue $21.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $21.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.13

* Independence Contract Drilling Inc says currently have co's entire fleet contracted

* Independence Contract Drilling Inc- believe U.S. fleet of pad-optimal rigs has reached full utilization, dayrates improved to high teens - low $20,000/day range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.