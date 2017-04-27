BRIEF-Prometic reports $53 mln bought deal offering
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares
April 27 Independence Contract Drilling Inc
* Independence contract drilling, inc. Reports financial results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 revenue $20.2 million versus $22.5 million
* Expansion of company's backlog by 66% to $70.6 million as of march 31, 2017
* Independence contract drilling inc - co's capital expenditure budget for 2017 has been increased by $8.0 million to $22.0 million
* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.14
* Says approximately $52.4 million of backlog is expected to be realized during remainder of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Automatic Data Processing Inc - on june 14, 2017, co entered into a $3.50 billion 364-day credit agreement -sec filing
* General Finance Corporation to promote Jody Miller to Chief Executive Officer