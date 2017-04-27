April 27 Independence Contract Drilling Inc

* Independence contract drilling, inc. Reports financial results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2017

* Q1 loss per share $0.17

* Q1 revenue $20.2 million versus $22.5 million

* Expansion of company's backlog by 66% to $70.6 million as of march 31, 2017

* Independence contract drilling inc - co's capital expenditure budget for 2017 has been increased by $8.0 million to $22.0 million

* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.14

* Says approximately $52.4 million of backlog is expected to be realized during remainder of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: