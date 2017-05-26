May 26 Independence Holding Co:

* Independence Holding Company announces commencement of tender offer to repurchase up to 2,000,000 shares of its common stock

* Commenced a tender offer to purchase up to 2 million shares of its common stock at a price per share of $20.00​

* Tender offer has purchase price of $40 million

* Tender offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on Monday, June 26, 2017, unless extended by IHC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: